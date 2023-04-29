PRI leaders demand cancellation of tender for Keyi HEP

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: The panchayat leaders of Shally, Pistana and Ambam panchayats in Lower Subansiri district have demanded cancellation of the tender for civil and HM works for the 2×11.5 MW Keyi hydroelectric project (HEP) floated by M/s DD Hydro Power Project Pvt Ltd.

In a representation to the hydropower development chief engineer (monitoring) on Wednesday, the panchayat leaders said that, “instead of fulfilling the basic public demand of the three panchayats, the authority of M/s DD Hydro Power Project has invited tender for Keyi HEP without completion of basic formalities for the project.”

The representation further stated that, despite a series of representations and complaints submitted by the people of the three panchayats since 2015 to the authority concerned against the proposed HEP on Keyi river, “the grievances of the land-affected people have not been redressed yet.”

“Till date there are no proper formalities, and no land acquisition was made by the authorities of M/s DD Hydro Power Project,” the representation stated.