Assam Cabinet fixes parameters for appraisal of DCs, maintaining strength of district officials

Guwahati, 29 Apr: The Assam Cabinet on Saturday took decisions relating to the criteria for appraisal of deputy commissioners, and a policy for maintaining the strength of district officials, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The council of ministers also approved funds for a medical college in Tinsukia and increment for contractual employees of five mini ITIs, he added.

Sharing the Cabinet decisions on Twitter, Sarma wrote: “At our weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several key decisions pertaining to adopting policy for maintaining strength of district officials, criteria for appraisal of DCs, 3% increment to contractual employees of 5 mini ITIs and approval of fund for Tinsukia Medical College.”

It was decided at the meeting that the criteria for the annual performance appraisal of the deputy commissioners will be based on specific monitorable parameters.

Measurable parameters will be assessed while reviewing the work of DCs and it will carry 40 per cent weightage in the report.

Personal attributes will have 30 per cent weightage and functional capability will get 30 per cent weightage in the appraisal report.

To promote districts as the fulcrum of administration and take governance closer to people, the Cabinet approved maintaining district teams throughout the year.

It also instructed that IAS/ ACS/ ALRS officers intending to proceed on long leaves and under regular order of leave will be allowed to do so without impacting district team structure.

The decision implies that officers will not be released until suitable replacement is found, expect in emergency situations requiring leaves on medical grounds or reasons beyond control. (PTI)

The Cabinet also approved three per cent increment over current fixed pay drawn by all contractual employees of five mini ITIs under Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship department.

The move will benefit 170 contractual employees.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 614.93 crore for expediting the construction of Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital. PTI