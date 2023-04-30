APLS conducts workshop on creative writing, publishing

PASIGHAT, 29 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), in collaboration with the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district, conducted a workshop on ‘creative writing and publishing books’, in the college’s upper campus on Saturday.

“The main motto of the workshop was to bring forth the specific objectives of writing, with all the processes and technicalities of publishing through different publication houses,” the APLS informed in a release.

The programme was chaired by Padma Shri awardee and renowned author Mamang Dai, and eminent social activist and ‘literary artist’ Kaling Borang, it said.

Speaking as a resource person, Dai apprised the audience of “her own story behind the identity of a globally acknowledged writer,” the release said.

She mentioned how narratives can differ from person to person, and dwelt on how she conceived the ideas with regard to writing her legendary fictional works.

“Borang spoke on his signature style of narration, and his deliberation was pregnant with indigenous knowledge and a string of folktales and anecdotes,” the release said.

East Siang APLS unit president Ponung Ering Angu and JNC IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda also spoke.