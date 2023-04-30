Search op for kidnapped fuel depot cashier underway

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, 29 Apr: The search operation to locate kidnapped Bharat Petroleum fuel depot cashier Dinesh Sharma continues in and around Namsai, but no breakthrough has been made yet.

Sharma was kidnapped by three unidentified armed men on 27 April at around 7:20 pm from the Bharat Petroleum fuel depot in Momong under Chowkham police station in Namsai district.

It is learnt that the miscreants asked the other employees at the fuel depot to inform their owner to arrange Rs 5 crores as ransom amount.

Namsai SP Dr DW Thungon informed that “all the probable locations and traditional routes usually used by the ultras have been sealed with the help of the Assam Rifles, the Changlang SP, the Lohit SP, the Lower Dibang Valley SP, and the SPs of Tinsukia and Sadiya in Assam.”

He further informed that “a coordination meeting, involving two senior police officers, was held on Friday to chalk out the operation to rescue cashier Sharma.”

The miscreants shot at a JCB driver, Mithoi Mardi, while they were leaving with Sharma in their captivity. Mardi was later rushed to the CHC in Chowkham, and then to Dibrugarh (Assam) for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.