Powerlifters Rallen, Rimo win gold medals

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: Powerlifters Rade Rallen and Tage Rimo from Arunachal Pradesh won a total of six medals, including five gold medals, in the North-India Bench Press, Deadlift and Powerlifting Championship, which concluded at Saraswati Dham in Jammu on Saturday.

Rimo won one gold medal each in bench press, deadlift and full powerlifting. He lifted 95 kgs in bench press, 187.5 in deadlift, and 140 kgs in squat, for a total of 422.5 kgs (full powerlifting), the Arunachal Powerlifting Association informed.

On the other hand, Rallen won a gold medal each in bench press and deadlift. He won the silver medal in full powerlifting in the 93 kg bodyweight category.

Rallen lifted 110 kgs in bench press, 190 kgs in deadlift and 180 kgs in squat, for a total of 480 kgs (full powerlifting).

Both Rimo and Rallen competed in the unequipped junior category.