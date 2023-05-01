Nabam Nadek crowned Miss Arunachal-2023

NAMSAI, 30 Apr: Nabam Nadek was crowned Miss Arunachal-2023 in the grand finale of the pageant held here on 29 April.

Rachel Aran was the first runner-up, and Ibi Kena was the second runner-up.

The event is organised by the Miss Arunachal organisation, under the aegis of the Arunachal Guild for Cultural Integration, and in collaboration with the youth affairs department. This year the event was held in Namsai, with the theme, ‘Flaunting diversity and celebrating unity’.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who attended the valedictory programme, said that “Arunachal Pradesh, with its 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, each with their unique identity, is a perfect example of unity in diversity, reflecting the motto of the organiser.”

Stating that “the promising talents of Arunachal’s youths are exciting to witness,” he informed that “the state government is introducing an Achiever’s Award with a budget of Rs 1 crore, in the upcoming year, to encourage and motivate these talents.”

Among others, Green Gold Integrated Farm chairman Likha Maaj, MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Nyato Rigia and Jummum Ete Deori, PRI leaders, government officers, and student leaders attended the grand finale. (DCM’s PR Cell)