Taki to represent India at Kudo World Cup

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Tarh Taki of Arunachal Pradesh will represent India at the Kudo World Cup-2023, to be held in Tokyo, Japan, from 9 to 25 May.

Taki is among the 20-member Indian team selected for the event.

A three-time gold medal winner, Taki is also a national referee in the kudo discipline.

The team, comprising 11 male and 9 female players, will be leaving for Japan on 10 May, Arunachal Kudo Association general secretary Tarh Gambo informed in a release.

The team has been selected after a trial selection of the national gold medallists, which took place at the Andheri Games Hall in Mumbai (Maharashtra) on 28 January.