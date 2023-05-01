Villagers apprised of developmental projects

KALAKTANG, 30 Apr: Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma apprised the people of the various developmental projects that are underway in his constituency, during a visit to Boha village in West Kameng district last Friday.

The MLA urged the administration, the panchayat leaders and local youths to work together with the people to ensure the success of the developmental projects. He also highlighted the need for transparency in allocation of funds and execution of projects.

Kharma was accompanied by, among others, Shergaon ZPM Tsering Wangmu Lama, Kalaktang-Nargum West ZPM Choton Dorjee Tsering, PRI leaders, youth leaders, and student leaders.