PASIGHAT, 30 Apr: Arsang Sirum, in collaboration with NGOs Arsang Foundation and SEED, took 110 youths on an exposure tour to 11 villages in East and Upper Siang districts.

The tour, which had been flagged off last Friday, ended at the Humane Academy here on Sunday.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness among the people to stop hunting wildlife, and to keep the community halls (dere/musup) clean.