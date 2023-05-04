Drug peddler apprehended

DEOMALI, 3 May: Tirap police apprehended a drug peddler with suspected heroin here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, a team of police from Deomali police station led by OC Insp Tomai Wangpan set up nakas in three different locations and carried out the operation. The team apprehended the drug peddler identified as Moina Das (36) of Joypur in Assam’s Dibrugarh district from College Colony here around 11.30 am.

Suspected heroin weighing approx-12 gm was seized from him in the presence of Deomali CO Dingzang Baham.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Deomali PS under NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway. (DIPRO)