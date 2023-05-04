38 new bank branches to open in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 3 May: As many as 38 new bank branches with equal number of ATMs will be opened across the state in the next six months.

MoS for finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad announced this after reviewing the financial schemes of the entire state during a special state-level bankers’ committee meeting here on Tuesday evening.

“To achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of becoming a US $ 5-trillion economy, there is urgent need to work in every sector. We all, including Arunachal government and bank officers need to work tirelessly,” Dr. Karad said.

“Out of the approximately 5500 villages in the state, financial activities are being

carried out in 613 villages, but through the post offices,” he said. The minister said that banking activities in all other unbanked areas will be started through ‘bank correspondents’ and ‘Bank Mitra.’

The minister said that the 46 percent CD ratio of the state has to be improved by giving financial assistance to agriculture sector, SHGs and youths groups. He said that more marts will be opened with the help of NABARD to help the women SHGs to sell their products. Necessary instructions have also been given to the bankers to open bank accounts for all the people aged 18 years and above.

The minister also emphasized the need for organizing financial literacy campaigns in all uncovered areas. (DIPR)