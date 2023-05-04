Lollen wins 2 bronze medals at Asian Arm Wrestling C’ship

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Ibi Lollen won two bronze medals in the 21st Asian Arm Wrestling Championship, which ended at Ajman, UAE on Wednesday.

She won the medals in both left hand and right hand categories in the senior women’s 65 kg weight category, All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA) president Pakjar Taipodia informed.

Lollen was the lone player from the state to represent India in the championship.

It was after 20 years that an arm wrestler from Arunachal Pradesh has won a medal at the Asian championship.

Earlier in 2003, the present AAPAWA president and

coach Taipodia had won one silver and one bronze medal in right hand and left hand categories.

Taipodia said there are many more players in the state, who can win medals at international level.

The AAPAWA congratulated Lollen for her achievement and expressed hope that she will bring laurels to the state and the country by winning more medals in the future too.