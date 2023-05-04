Press bodies observe World Press Freedom Day

ITANAGAR, 3 May: The World Press Freedom Day was observed here at Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Wednesday.

The members of APC, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media (AEDMA) while celebrating the day, also took pledge to continue to be the voice of the voiceless.

Also on the occasion, a minute of silence was observed as a mark of respect for whistle blower late Gyamar Padang and late RC Bodoi, father of Arunachal Today’s CEO Sangge Droma.

Speaking on the occasion, the APC vice president Bengia Ajum called upon the journalists to report responsibly.

“Journalism is a very serious profession. Being journalists we get certain privileges and it is our duty to use these privileges for the betterment of society. Our wrong reporting can destroy the careers of people and also cause social tension. Therefore, we should always do a lot of fact checking before reporting on any issue,” said Ajum. He also appealed to the press fraternities of the state to remain humble and never forget that whatever power the media has it is because of the love and support of the public.

APUWJ president Amar Sangno while speaking on the occasion, urged journalists to disseminate correct information to the public. “Many people try to use the media to settle personal scores and disseminate wrong information. We should remain alert. We should stick to our basics and do fact based reporting,” said Amar.

AEDMA president Toko Tagam, APUWJ vice president Ranju Dodum and APUWJ general secretary Sonam Jelly also spoke on the occasion.

The World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every year on 3rd May. It was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference.