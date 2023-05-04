RRU representatives make courtesy visit to DC

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Representatives from Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Wednesday made a courtesy visit to Capital Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom and briefed him about the functioning and the courses offered by the university.

The representatives from the university informed that the RRU is a pioneering national security and the police university of India under the ministry of home affairs.

“It endeavors to focus on highly professional security, strategic, and research-based teaching and training. It aims to provide security and strategic education in contemporary, futuristic security and strategic studies in interdisciplinary areas,” they said.

As a part of the curriculum, they said, the university has to conduct interaction-cum-outreach programmes for the students of other prestigious colleges and institutions of the state. Under this outreach programme, the faculties will interact with the students and make them aware of the career prospects of all the newly introduced subjects in the field of police administration and sports science, they said. (DIPRO)