Seminar-cum-millet exhibition held

KHONSA, 3 May: Two days seminar-cum-exhibition on millet was conducted by the union ministry of food processing industries here in Tirap district.

The programme aimed at promoting millets and creating awareness on its nutritional and health benefits.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin attending the programme, urged all to “continue to work in a concerted manner to popularize millet as an integral part of people’s diet, and to promote millet cultivation in Tirap district.”

He also visited the exhibition stalls and expressed happiness over display of wide array of recipes made from millet and locally available vegetables.

Industries secretary (GoAP) Hage Tari emphasized the need to take necessary steps to commercialize the crop. He suggested training and awareness programs to encourage more farmers to grow millet for its nutritional value.

PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) director D. Praveen said, “under PMFME scheme, one district one product is identified and millet has been selected as ODOP for Tirap.”

He assured the participants that ministry would extend its full support to the producers.

Tirap DC Hento Karga in his address, urged the ICDS department to give special focus on promotion and popularization of millets for nutritional well-being and for promoting healthy competition for nutrition under the Swastha Balak Spardha.

The second day of the exhibition drew large number of local buyers. The event provided an opportunity for the local community to connect with local producers and learn about their produces and practices. (DIPRO)