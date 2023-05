Hundreds gathered at the Naharlagun helipad on Thursday to receive the dead body of late Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower of the 2022 AE paper leak scam. His body has been taken to his residence in Papu-II. The last rites will be performed on Friday, from 9 am onwards. The public will be allowed to pay homage to him. Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over Padang’s untimely demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.