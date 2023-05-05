APIC imposes penalties on PIOs

ITANAGAR, 4 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Pangin (Siang district) PIO-cum-EE Tabir Tasing “for his neglect and refusal to furnish information in connection with an appeal case (No APIC-453/2022) to the information seeker, as well as defying the order of the commission.”

It directed the officer to “deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar and appear before the APIC along with the deposited treasury challan before 29 May, including information as sought by the appellants.”

In another case, the APIC imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Apex University (East Siang) registrar-cum-PIO Vijay Kumar Tilak “for his neglect and refusal in furnishing information in connection with an appeal case (No APIC-516/2022) to information seekers, as well as defying the order of the commission.”

The commission further said that the PIO has to pay a compensation amount of Rs 10,000 to the appellants “for the monetary losses incurred on to and fro journey expenses due to delaying in furnishing of information, which caused harassment to the appellants.”

The PIO has been directed to “deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar on 22 May and appear before the APIC on the same day with deposited copy of treasure challan, including the information sought by the appellants.”

In both cases, the APIC said that violation of the orders will invite Section 20 (2) of the Right to Information Act, 2005.