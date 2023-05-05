Gao for computerisation of mineral check gate

NAMSAI, 4 May: Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao on Thursday recommended “full-fledged computeri-sation and technological modification” of the mineral check gate in 2nd Mile area in Namsai district.

Addressing a meeting of the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) at the DC office here, Gao also suggested “utilising a portion of the DMFT fund in mitigating disasters in the district.”

Raising concern over illegal sand-mining and quarrying, he directed the administration to “strengthen monitoring and take steps as per the prescribed rules and regulations.”

The DMFT meeting was conducted to discuss the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) and other aligned projects in the district. Besides Gao, it was attended by local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC CR Khampa, and members of the trust.

The MLA called for installing “high-tech solar power-driven CCTV cameras at every nook and corner of the district to be vigilant against unlawful activities in the district.”

In the light of the proposals made under the DMFT fund, he put forth the idea of constructing community toilets at the marketplace to ensure that sanitation norms are being followed by everyone.

The district planning officer presented a detailed plan of the proposals made under the DMFT, and informed that “the guideline mentions 60 percent of the DMFT funds to be utilised for ‘high priority sectors’ and 40 percent for ‘other priority sectors’.”

He also highlighted the objectives of the PMKKKY, and informed about the proposals made for Namsai district.

The DC also spoke. (DIPRO)