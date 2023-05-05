CM launches online services under e-Governance prog

ITANAGAR, 4 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday launched six online services under the state’s ambitious e-Governance programme for providing citizen-centric and ease-of-governance services on digital and online platforms.

The six projects that were launched are CM e-Jansunwai, CM Arunachal e-Seva, CM Dashboard, e-Pragati and CSS tracker, Heath Management Information System (HMIS), and iTelemedicine.

The CM e-Jansunwai app is an integrated online portal for speedy grievance redressal and ensuring effective and efficient monitoring of grievances by various departments. Citizens can now login to https://cmejansunwai.arunachal.gov.in/ and register their grievances/complaints with the state government for time-bound redressal.

The CM e-Seva is a single integrated portal for all the online government e-services for the citizens. Citizens can login to https://cmeseva.arunachal.gov.in/ and find all e-services under a single platform which will facilitate ease of living and ease of doing business across the state.

The CM Dashboard is a centralised web-based dashboard for monitoring central and state government projects by the CMO.

The CM e-Pragati with CSS tracker is a multipurpose, multi-modal platform to review and monitor programmes and projects of the central and state governments.

The HMIS is a digital mission that will simplify hospital process and enable a host of facilities like digital consultation, consent of patients, digital medical recordkeeping and access, etc, based on the digital health IDs.

The telemedicine network has been established in the entire state with the TRIHMS and the BPGH as tertiary hubs for specialist consultation.

The state government has so far launched 18 online services out of the 22 proposed. Works are in progress to make three more services available online.

Complimenting the information technology & communications (IT&C) department, the health department, and the NIC on the launch of the online services, Khandu stressed on “optimum utilisation of the services by the citizens and departmental officers concerned.”

“These services should not be confined to launching ceremony but must be taken to the users by creating awareness,” he said.

He suggested to the IT&C department to “create informative audiovisual clips on ‘how to login/register’, ‘how to use the services’, etc, and post on various social media platforms to create awareness amongst the citizens.”

Khandu stressed also on imparting proper training to the officials of the government departments who will be providing the services online.

“With the ongoing laying of 4G towers across the state in all rural and interior districts, almost every citizen will have access to internet by the end of 2023. Our objective should be to bring all our citizens on these online platforms, so that they can avail government services from anywhere without the need to make rounds of government offices,” he said.

He lauded the e-Jansunwai service, through which, he said, “people can connect to the government with their grievances, without the need to seek appointment with officers concerned, ministers, or even the chief minister.”

“This will ensure effective and efficient monitoring of grievances by various departments and will make our public service delivery system more robust and transparent,” he said, and added that “the timeline for redressal of grievances, that is, within 30 days, should be strictly adhered to.”

Health Minister Alo Libang, also present at the ceremony, said, “Arunachal Pradesh is the first in the Northeast to launch online these services and stands at fifth rank in digitalisation of health services in the country.”

Libang too emphasised on creating awareness on these services, so that more and more people log in to avail the services.

“Training should also be provided to elected representatives, from ministers to gram panchayat members, so that they can further reach out to common citizens and make them avail these services,” he suggested.

While the Arunachal e-Seva will provide a single platform for all online services (88 services currently) being provided by the state government, the CM Dashboard 2.0 will monitor all schemes and their implementation status to ensure delivery on the ground. On the other hand, the e-Pragati (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) is a multi-modal platform to review and monitor the programmes and projects of the central and state governments. It is an online system to monitor the status of 14 centrally-sponsored schemes.

The hospital management information system and e-Telemedicine will offer online services to the needy, and doctors will be available online for consultation and providing prescriptions online, if required.

All district hospitals are onboard the platform, and work is on to integrate all the health centres of the state.

The launch ceremony was attended also by the chief secretary, the finance principal secretary, and officials of the administrative reforms, IT&C, health, and planning departments. (CM’s PR Cell)