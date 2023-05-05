DTFI reviews SVC performance

KHONSA, 4 May: The Tirap District Level Task Force for Immunisation (DTFI) reviewed the performance of the first and second round of the special vaccination campaign (SVC), at the mini-secretariat here on Thursday.

SVC Round 1 and Round 2 were conducted during March and April, with special focus on measles rubella for people in the age group of 0-5 years.

During the meeting, DRCHO Dr Tatok Gao presented a brief on the importance of routine immunisation, and highlighted “the achievement on RI.”

ADC H Kri stressed on “involving anganwadi workers and ASHAs in RI for household survey at the grassroots level to ensure immunisation of all beneficiaries.”

The RI performance for 2022-’23 was also discussed.

The East Siang DTFI also held a similar meeting in headquarters Pasighat.

During the meeting, which was chaired by DC Tayi Taggu, DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu presented an update on Covid vaccination and healthcare service delivery at the district’s health centres.

ICDS DD M Gao urged the medical team to “conduct household survey properly, since the same record is taken as reference for ICDS department too.”

“There have been situations where records taken as reference were not the same as the ground report, because of which the department failed to answer to the public on some occasions when such situations arose,” she said.

The DC on his part said that “performance of officers must be reflected through their hard work, sincerity and dedication, as the health sector is a focused department.” (DIPRO)