FPS assn seeks PDS godown for Kamle dist

ITANAGAR, 4 May: The All Kamle District Fair Price Shop (FPS) Dealers Welfare Association has requested the food & civil supply minister to urgently establish a separate PDS godown for Kamle district.

In a letter to the minister, the association said that “we urgently need a separate district PDS godown for Kamle district, as the TFPS holder cannot collect the rice from Lower Subansiri district godown in Ziro, which is 75 kms from Kamle HQ Raga.”

“It is a matter of regret to know that only three quintals of GHH rice are allotted to the entire district, whereas the monthly allotment of GHH rice in March 2021 was 400 quintals and the allotment was insufficient for the entire district,” the association said.

Stating that Raga has a “minimum population of approximately 30,000,” the association also requested the minister to “enhance the quantity of GHH rice from 37 quintals to 800 quintals for the ration card holders of GHH for Kamle district.”

“Kamle is a new district where there is acute shortage of food production from the paddy fields and jhum cultivation, and the people of the district are wholly dependent on the fair price shops,” it said, adding that the population in the district continues to grow.

Claiming that the district “has sufficient fair price shops that cover all panchayat segments and villages,” it requested the minister to “cease issuing FPS licence in the district.”