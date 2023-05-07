Stranded students in Manipur crying for immediate evacuation

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 May: The stranded students from Arunachal Pradesh studying in various educational institutes in Manipur are crying for immediate evacuation from the violence-hit state.

As per information, the students are being brought back batch-wise from Manipur to Guwahati.

When contacted, the deputy resident commissioner in Guwahati told this daily that a flight will be arranged on Sunday to evacuate the stranded students from Manipur.

The official, however, could not give much time to reply to the queries as he was busy making the evacuation arrangement at the airport in Guwahati.

This daily also contacted the helpline number (AIGP) in Itanagar, but the official refused to disclose anything on the matter, stating that he is “not authorised to speak to media.”

Attempts were also made to contact other helpline numbers released by the government.

While two of the three helpline numbers in Manipur were found to be switched off, the officials manning the third helpline number could not provide details about the stranded students of Arunachal.

The officials, however, said that the situation is improving gradually, and that no untoward incident had been reported on Saturday till the filing of this report.

On the other hand, a stranded student from Assam told this daily over telephone that 13 students from that state, who were still stranded in Manipur, were being brought back to their home state on Saturday evening.

According to information, at least 150 Arunachalee students are still stranded in Manipur.