Landslide blocks Pasighat-Pangin highway

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 6 May: Landslide triggered by heavy rainfall blocked the Pasighat-Pangin highway at Lelek in East Siang district on Saturday morning, leaving several vehicles stranded on both sides of the block point.

As per reports, the highway authority has engaged human resource and machines to clear the blockage, but they were yet to clear the blocked portion of the road at the time of writing, owing to inclement weather.

Last year too, road communication was disrupted after a large portion of the road at Lelek had been eroded. The highway authority, with the help of the local villagers, had restored surface communication by diverting traffic via a diversion road.