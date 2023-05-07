Tagin movie trailer launched

NEW DELHI, 6 May: The trailer of an upcoming Arunachalee film, Love in 90s, directed by Tapen Natam, was launched at the National Media Centre here by union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday.

Love in 90s is the first-ever movie based on the Tagin community, and its dialogues are entirely in the Tagin language.

A love story of two young persons amid the challenges faced by their community during the 1990s, the film not only celebrates local talent and moviemaking initiatives but also offers a unique perspective on the struggles and triumphs of the Tagin community.

Natam is an award-winning director from Arunachal and has many national and international awards and accolades under his belt.

“I am thrilled to finally share a glimpse of our movie with the world. Love in 90s is a realistic romantic movie that captures the essence of young love in a nostalgic and relatable way,” Natam said.

The film has a run time of two hours, and is scheduled for release in Arunachal in the first week of June.