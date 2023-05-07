State’s delegates go on oil palm study tour

ITANAGAR, 6 May: A delegation from Arunachal Pradesh, led by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, went on a study tour to Indonesia and Malaysia recently to learn about oil palm production.

In Indonesia, the team visited PT SOCFIN, Indonesia (SOCFINDO), a leading oil palm and rubber plantation company and a role model for plantation development in the archipelago.

“At Sofindo, the team visited tissue culture and DNA laboratory and seed production centre,” Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng informed in a press release.

“Further, the team was acquainted with nursery management, oil palm harvesting process, identifying immature palm, and best cultivation practices like planting, manuring and replanting, composting, etc,” he said.

The team also visited the palm oil mill of PT SOCFINDO in Kebun Bangun Bandar to learn about the oil extraction process.

“The delegates also visited the seed production centre of the FGV Agri Services SDN BHD, planting material unit, TUN RAZAK Agriculture Research Centre 26400 Bandar Jengka, Pahang, Malaysia,” the release stated.

Besides Tayeng, the minister was accompanied by Agriculture Director Anong Lego, officials from the 3F Oil Palm Company, and a few farmers who have taken the lead role in oil palm plantation in Arunachal.

The team also visited the state-of-the-art seed production centres and nurseries in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Indonesia is the largest oil palm growing country in the world, followed by Malaysia.