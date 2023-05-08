Govt says it won’t tolerate use of APPSC paper leakage case to create law and order problem

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 7 May: Home minister Bamang Felix on Sunday issued a stern warning saying “anyone trying to create law and order problems in the state will not be tolerated.”

Addressing a press conference here at the civil secretariat, the home minister said people should not try to use the APPSC paper leakage to disturb law and order.

“In a democracy citizens have every right to dissent and raise their voice if they are not satisfied with the performance of the government. However, using bandh call as a means to try to create a law and order situation will not be tolerated. No less than the Supreme Court of India has declared it as illegal and we will act accordingly,” said Felix.

While responding to various allegations against the government in regards to the APPSC paper leakage scandal, Felix said the government has sincerely addressed all the 13 point demands placed by ANSU and PAJSC. “On February 18, a meeting was held between all stakeholders and accordingly a minute was issued. Immediately we started working on it and have regularly updated people about the steps being taken. Whatever is possible from the government side we have done and in fact we have gone beyond 13 points to make APPSC a robust organization so that in future it remains corruption free,” he said.

However, he also made it clear that on a certain point the government is still working and that it might take some time.

He also alleged that certain sections are spreading fake news in social media to create unrest in the state and to tarnish the image of the government.

“In the 18 February meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, it was assured that the contribution of Gyamar Padang will be recognized. An announcement regarding recognition to various persons from different walks of life is made every year on 15thAugust, so it took time. With his unfortunate death a new situation has arisen. I appeal to the public to be patient and wait for the decision. By linking his name with bandh calls, we are doing a disservice to his soul and denigrating his role as a peace loving person,” said the HM.

He cited the decision to go ahead with Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2023 as an example. “The draft has been uploaded in the department of administrative reforms web site (https://arungovard.nic.in) for public opinion/views.

The same can be submitted through email id secy-part-arn@nic.in or physical mode addressed to the secretary, department of administrative reforms. Once the Act is notified after following due process, stringent punishment provided in the act will deter any person from doing any mal-practices. This will be a lasting tribute to late Padang,” said Felix.

Further, he informed that CM Khandu has invited family members of late Padang to his office.

On the demand for the arrest of former chairman of APPSC Nipo Nabam, he said from the beginning the government has given free hand to the investigation agencies. “We made it clear that how powerful he or she may be, no one should be spared if they are involved in the scam. The SIC and now CBI were given complete free hand. It is wrong to say that the government failed to arrest Nipo as it is the duty of the investigative agency,” said Felix.

He also strongly denied the rumour being circulated in social media about the CM Pema Khandu meeting former chairman Nipo Nabam post paper leakage scandal. “Neither CM nor any ministers has ever met him after the scandal broke out. Some mischief mongers have used an old picture of the CM meeting him before the scandal and portrayed it as a recent meeting which is unfortunate. The government will seek legal opinion and will not spare anyone who is found guilty of such misinformation,” said the home minister.

On the demand for declaration of those exams where malpractices were found, as null and void he again cited the decision of 18 February meeting.

“It was decided that any decision on this matter can be taken after the constitution of the new team of APPSC. No other executive authority is competent to take this decision as the exams were conducted by the APPSC, which is a constitutional body with a defined mandate. From our side it was decided that we will write to the commission and they will decide,” informed the home minister. He shared that the process for constitution of the new APPSC has been initiated on 29th April with issue of vacancy notification for the vacant posts of chairman and three members.

“The application proforma consists of a section wherein the details of immovable property are to be given by the applicants. I appeal to all to help expedite the process of selection of the chairman and members so that various pending decisions can be taken by the commission at the earliest,” he added.

Regarding declaring exams null and void, he said “the APPSC upon reconstitution can take into consideration all facts including the (i) extent of malpractices, and (ii) the legal position regarding terminating the services of those people who have been selected on merit. Some of them have given representations and volunteered to undergo investigation/narco tests to prove their credentials.”