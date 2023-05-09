Clan-based org leaders urged to sensitize youths

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

JONAI, 8 May: Arunachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Apir Bitin has suggested leaders of clan-based organizations of Arunachal and Assam to sensitize the youths about moral responsibilities towards the society, country and the nation as well.

IGP Bitin was addressing an open session of Silver Jubilee concluding programme organized by ‘Medog Ringgong Kebang’ (a clan-based organization of Arunachal and Assam) at Tari Bijoypur (Jonai) village in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Sunday last.

The senior police officer, who earlier worked as president of ‘Ringgong Banggo Kebang (RBK)’ of Arunachal, suggested the youths of Assam to imbibe a sense of brotherhood with the people Arunachal Pradesh saying that “many social, developmental and law and order issues of the two neighbouring states are inter-related.”

While laying stress on the need of career guidance and counseling for growing educated youths, the IGP asked the parents to encourage their children to choose a trade according to their talent. He also asked them to maintain frequent contact with their wards that stay outside and monitor their career building activities.

RBK’s president Ajoy Libang, RBK senior members- Gain Osik, Ilo Libang, Otok Yao

and ZPM Bojing Bitin in their respective addresses said, “The Mising (tribal) communities dwelling in Assam have genetic relation with the clans of Arunachal Pradesh. There is a need of systematic study on ‘origin and evolution’ of the ethnic groups in order to trace history of the Mising clan residing in downstream Assam.”

The programme included felicitation of meritorious students, releasing of a souvenir titled ‘Dogne,’ discussion on development of civilization of the Adi-Mising clans and cultural presentation.

Murkongselek (Jonai) College principal Dr. Deepak Doley, retired principal of DIET (Lakhimpur) Jyoshna Medog, retired secondary school principal Pratap Ch Pao, Morang Opin Kebang adviser Girin Morang and Medog Ringgong Kebang president Progress Medog also spoke on the occasion.