DNGC pays tribute to Late Dera Natung

ITANAGAR, 8 May: Dera Natung Government College fraternity, paid tributes to the late Dera Natung on his 22nd death anniversary. The ceremony was held at the college premises in Itanagar, and was attended by faculty members, non-teaching staff and a large number of students.

The floral tribute was a heartfelt expression of respect and admiration for late Dera Natung, a prominent political

figure and former minister of Arunachal Pradesh, who lost his life in an unfortunate chopper crash on May 8, 2001. The college, which was established in 1979, was named after him in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the development of education in the state.

Dera Natung Government College principal Dr. M.Q. Khan highlighted the brief biography, virtues and merits of late Dera Natung. He emphasized that late Dera Natung was a virtuous and righteous soul who was an epitome of love, peace, harmony and dedication. He further added that late Dera Natung was born at Veo village in East Kameng district and had completed his schooling at Sainik School, Imphal before graduating from J.N. College, Pasighat in Political Science. In 1986, he obtained his Master’s degree from Punjab University.

Late Dera Natung had served in various organizations as a student leader. He was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly from 12 Pakke Kessang for three consecutive terms since 1989. He had rendered valuable services as minister of sports and youth affairs, IPR and printing, tourism, arts and culture, social welfare, fisheries education and library and many other departments.