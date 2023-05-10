Appreciable move

Union minister for law & justice Kiren Rijiju, who is also member of parliament from Arunachal Pradesh recently chaired a meeting with officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) headed by the CMD Chanchal Kumar to review the progress of ongoing highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh. During the meeting the NHIDCL shared that 20 projects are ongoing, of which 5 projects have attained more than 95% progress and 5 projects are nearing 90% of completion. This kind of meeting should be held on a regular basis to monitor the progress of highway projects in the state.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju yields immense clout at centre and he should use the influence to speed up the major infrastructure projects in the state. Majority of road projects in the state are being implemented by central agencies like NHIDCL and ministry of road, transport, and highways (MoRTH). Rijiju being the union minister can put a lot of pressure on them to fast-track the road projects. Often it is seen that citing petty issues these central agencies tend to go easy therefore delaying the road projects. People suffer a lot in such situations. Hopefully, union minister for law & justice Kiren Rijiju will conduct more meetings with agencies like NHIDCL and MoRTH in coming months to fast-track the road projects in the state.