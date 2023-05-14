41 people booked under APUA (Prevention) Act 2014 for imposing bandh call in various districts: ICR SP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 May: The state police on Saturday informed that 41 people have been booked under Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act 2014, for imposing bandh call in various districts.

In a press conference held here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police in-charge (Crime) Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that 12 cases have been registered and 10 people were arrested so far.

“Bandh were imposed in different locations and districts under same the umbrella. 12 cases have been registered, 10 people arrested, 40 are identified and 120 were detained but let go later after counseling or security bond,” informed SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.

“Among them 41 have been booked under Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Act 2014” he added stating that in-depth investigation is on against the people involved in the bandh call.

“People should not be afraid of bandh callers; strict legal action has been initiated and in-depth investigation is on. Even if they get bail, they will be watched closely,” he said.

Sending a strong message to the bandh callers, SP crime stated that the bandh callers should not have the misconception that they can get away easily after imposing bandhs.

“If bandh callers want public order be destroyed and they think they can damage public properties and no legal action would be initiated, they are wrong they should be ready for legal repercussion,” he warned.

SP crime who oversees SP Capital informed money was collected from the people to impose bandh call and run the campaign.

“Information was received that money was collected from the people for bandh call or to run the campaign. Our next phase will be, case registration, identification of criminal elements and investigate on financial involvement. The account details were being collected,” he informed.

“CCTV footages have been collected on incidences of public property damage and arrested people’s mobile phones are seized and detailed forensic analysis going on,” SP crime added.

The Nari Shakti and Pro Dam imposed 72 hours capital and state bandh from 10 to 12 May demanding the government to fulfill 13-point charter of demands over APPSC paper leakage issue.