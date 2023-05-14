Strong winds damage sub-transmission & distribution network in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 12 May: Strong winds on 11 and 12 May has damaged the sub-transmission & distribution network ranging from LT, 11KV & 33KV network within East Siang district under the jurisdiction of Pasighat Electrical Division, thus plunging the entire district under complete darkness.

Pasighat Electrical Division EE (E) Tarik Mize on Friday, informed that the process of restoration of damaged sub-transmission & distribution network is underway on war-footing.

Severely affected areas within the district are Pasighat Smart City, Ayeng, Mebo, Borguli, New Borguli, Mirku, Mirbuk, VTI Complex, Berung, Talom Rukbo Nagar, Runne, Takilalung, Yagrung, Remi, Mirem, Bilat, Ledum, etc.

EE Mize informed that patrolling parties have been pressed into the strategic locations to trace out further damages and the process of restoration of Dura-Pasighat 33KV line has been restored on Friday. “However, as the damages are of multiple natures, complete restoration will take a couple of day’s time,” he added. The department of power has further appealed to the electricity consumers to bear with the department until complete restoration of power supply. (DIPRO)