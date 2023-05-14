Bulyang Day celebration

Torch bearer of Apatani community bulyang needs to be revived: Taki

ZIRO, 13 May: “The Supung Bulyang needs to be revived and rejuvenated not only in the interest of Apatani community but also to give due recognition to age-old traditional justice delivery system of tribals of Arunachal Pradesh,” local MLA and agriculture minister Tage Taki said during the celebration of Bulyang Day at Abotani Hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

“Time has now come to revive the lost glory of bulyang which had been the custodian of Apatani customary laws during the nascent period,” Taki said while urging for re-drafting, review of the bye-laws and the proposed ‘Nikung Dapo’ of the bulyang to make it relevant and practical in 21st century.

Specifying that ‘bulyangs’ were invested with inherent traditional powers while gaon buras were govt. appointees, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime suggested a ‘symposium’ involving participation of people from other tribes as well to evolve a strong and vibrant customary law keeper body as bulyang.

He also evoked the need to urge the courts to hand over local disputes to ‘Dispute Redressal Centers’ which expedite local cases instead of the lengthy court cases.

Supung Bulyang Council (SBC) chairman Nani Tatung narrated the history and origin of Bulyang.

On behalf of SBC, Tatung also submitted a memorandum to the local MLA and DC appealing for giving legal recognition to ‘Nikung Dapo’ and codification as Apatani customary law already submitted to govt. in 2010, and giving legal recognition to bulyang as traditional self-governing village council under the provision of Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation Amendment Bill 2023.

Tani Supung Dukung president H K Shalla, SBC chief advisor and senior citizen Mudo Nyikang, SBC general secretary Hage Sira Obing and SBC advisor Tapi Takha also spoke on the occasion.

Representatives of several NGO’s including Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ), Popi Sarmin Society, Apatani Cultural and Literary Society, Apatani Youth Association and Apatani Students Union also attended the function. (DIPRO)