Daporijo bandh passes off peacefully

Karda Natam

DAPORIJO, 13 May: The 48 hours Daporijo township bandh given by the public of Upper Subansiri district on 11-12 May, in support of the 13-point demand of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), ended peacefully without any untoward incidents.

More than five hundred people including women took out a rally during the bandh. They shouted slogan against CM and ICR DC and demanded

their resignations terming the arrest of social activists as an act of cowardice. One social activist, who was taken into police custody under preventive measures, was released later.