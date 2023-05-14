Mithun Mela organized at Tassar vill

Newly developed mithun tracking device launched

PALIN, 13 May: A newly developed mithun tracking device was launched during a mithun mela at Tassar village in Kra Daadi district on Saturday.

Developer of the device Dr. Jikom Panor and Tadang Tamut demonstrated the use and benefits of the device, which had garnered much interest from the mithun owners.

Attending the mela, local MLA Balo Raja and Pania ADC Charu Nilli expressed hoped that the device will play a major role in settlement of mithun-related dispute in the region.

Raja lauded the efforts of Dr. Jikom Panor and his team for developing the tracking device. He assured to take up the matter at government level for the further development of the tracking system and assured to bear the expenses of implantation of tracking device under his constituency, if any farmers were interested. He appealed to the AH&V department to organize such mithun melas in different circles under his constituency.

The owners brought over 100 mithuns to the mela and the prizes to the owners of best mithun in different categories were also awarded along with certificates.

An interaction programme between the farmers and officials of the veterinary department was also held.

The department also conducted vaccination drive and ear tagging of mithuns.

The first-ever mithun mela in the district was organized under animal husbandry and veterinary department’s Arunachal Community Mithun & Yak Conservation Mission in collaboration with Tassar Welfare Society. (DIPRO)