ZPC distributes saplings to promote sustainable agriculture

NAMSAI, 13 May: Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Macheykhun distributed saplings of various fruit-bearing trees to the farmers and SHG members from Lathao and Bogamur villages at Lathow village here on Saturday.

The seedlings included areca nut, cinnamon, cocoa, Malta mosambi and banana.

The saplings were funded under the state own revenue to Panchayati Raj Institutions and was implemented by the panchayati raj department in collaboration with the Namsai district administration, NABARD, NOSAAP and ArSRLM through convergence.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZPC informed that the saplings have been distributed to encourage the people to get involved in sustainable agriculture and help create a more sustainable future. She said that the community should come forward and implement it effectively as most of the farmers have abundant land.

The NABARD DDM Kamal Roy expressed hope that these trees will not only provide livelihood to the farmers but also help improve the environment.

“These saplings will be helpful for the replenishment under the Integrated Tribal Development Project which was funded by NABARD last year,” Roy said. He advised the beneficiaries to take advice from experts while planting and follow the scientific procedures.

NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai spoke on sustainable agriculture, which is a type of agriculture that focuses on producing long-term crops while having minimal effects on the environment. “This type of agriculture tries to find a good balance between the need for food production and the preservation of the ecological system within the environment,” he said

Representatives from panchayati raj department; ArSRLM, SHGs and farmers attended the programme.