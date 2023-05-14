DC distributes jackets to BRO workers near Indo-Tibet border

JEMEITHANG, 13 May: Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo distributed jackets to BRO workers, working near the Indo-Tibet border at Nelya and other places on Saturday.

The programme was in continuation of the free jacket distribution programme sponsored by the Gurgaon-based NGO “The Hans Foundation” and supported by Arunodaya Welfare Society.

While interacting with the workers, the DC acknowledged their services in the development of nation. He advised them to be honest and sincere towards their duties.

Later, the DC visited the forward areas and interacted with the jawans of Indian army there.

During his return trip, the DC visited Lumpo village and interacted with the villagers and GB Nawang Chotta. The DC was accompanied by Jemeithang CO Deewan Mara, the commanding officer of army unit at Lumpo, the Jemithang-based GREF commanding officer and other army officers. (DIPRO)