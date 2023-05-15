Over 1 lakh flower saplings planted in Ziro valley

ZIRO, 14 May: More than one lakh flower saplings were planted along the NH-13 during a mass plantation drive here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Starting from the entry point of Ziro police check gate at Siibey, over 3000 people from all walks of life, including students, panchayat leaders, GBs, members of various NGOs, CBOs, villagers, market committee members, government employees planted ornamental cosmos flower saplings at the NH-13 (TAH) stretch till Pine Groove.

Initiated by 13-Reru Kalung ZPM Subu Lento, the objective of the mass flower plantation drive was ‘each one plant one’ with a view towards a cleaner and greener Ziro.

Local MLA Tage Taki, who also joined the plantation drive, said: “It is our prime duty to keep Ziro Valley clean and beautiful in view of the valley slowly and surely turning into a popular tourist destination.”

He also appealed to the owners to paint the roofs of their houses, granaries and rest houses at the paddy fields, as migratory birds were

finding it difficult to land at the paddy fields due to irritations caused by reflections of the white tin sheets on the roofs.

MLA Nyato Dukam, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, former minister Padi Richo, former ACWA president Takam Padu, retd. CE Hage Appa, PWD chief engineer Dani Gambo, skill development & entrepreneurship director Subu Tabin and PHC managing director and contractor of NH-13 TAH Puna Hinda also participated in the plantation drive.

While Kalung Reru panchayat leaders will continue with the plantation drive for another week, the DC announced Rs. 2 lakh from his untied fund for upkeep and maintenance of the planted flowers. (DIPRO)