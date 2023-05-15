Sports, a unifying platform for youth to interact and excel: Taki

ZIRO, 14 May: Sports, particularly team event like, football is a unifying platform for the youth and they should use the opportunity to not only hone their skills but develop the spirit of unity and camaraderie among themselves, agriculture minister Tage Taki said.

Attending the 49th Apatani Youth Association (AYA) foundation day celebrations-cum-opening ceremony of Inter-Village Football Tournament at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday, Taki, who is also the local MLA, said that AYA foundation day has always been a day of reckoning for youth of Apatani plateau to interact through sports, culture, literary activities, thereby showcasing their talents and forging the spirit of unity and camaraderie among themselves.

‘If our youth fail to cultivate new thoughts, ideas and innovations, society will not progress and we will be left in the dark’, he said.

While acknowledging the youth as backbone of the society, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime said that many Northeastern states, like Manipur, Mizoram and Assam have emerged as ‘power houses’ of sports and produced many sportsperson of national and international reputes.

‘Our youth are also no less to anyone and they should strive to achieve glory at national and international levels’, the DC said.

He advised the youth to excel in the field of sports to avail the job reservations for meritorious sportspersons in government departments.

Apatani Gaon Bura Association president Nani Hanya said that people of Ziro valley fondly remember AYA for its pioneering social works especially, eradication of the tattoo and nose plug practices, widening of the village roads and footpaths during the early days of Apatani history. He appealed AYA to carry forward the rich legacy of good social works and avoid drugs and alcohol.

AYA foundation day celebration committee chairman Pura Pugang, AYA president Tapi Mali and its general secretary Nani Tangu also spoke on the occasion.

Eight teams from Hari, Hong, Bulla, Tajang, Bamin Michi, Hija, Dutta and Mudang Tage villages are participating in the tournament which is themed ‘Zero-Drug-Ziro.’

In the first match of the tournament, defending champions Hari Youth Football Club defeated Mudang Tage Youth Football Club 4-0. Landi Marchi and Gyati Diibo scored 2 goals each. The final will be played on 19 May. (DIPRO)