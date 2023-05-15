Work towards more responsible media industry in state, AEDMA urges its non-affiliated members during meet

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 May: In a bid to curb the misuse of the role of media and raise their concern over the announcement of bandh from any nook and corner, the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) held a joint meeting with its non-affiliated members in the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of at least 13 non-affiliated and 14 affiliated media houses of the capital region. The attendees discussed the various challenges faced by the media in the state and the role of the media in shaping public opinion.

Addressing the gathering, AEDMA president Toko Tagam briefed the house about the laid down norms of Arunachal Press Club (APC) regarding the announcement of bandh especially, in the capital region. He informed that the association is committed to promoting responsible journalism and ensuring that the media would act as a positive force in society. He urged all media professionals to refrain from sensationalism and to verify their sources before publishing any news item.

We are not against any organization or NGOs but there is already a norm in APC that, any bandh though it is illegal as per Supreme Court, has to be announced in the Press Club.

After threadbare discussion and suggestions, both affiliated and non-affiliated members have unanimously resolved that any bandh calls from any organization should have to be announced in the Press Club. House also took the resolution to work towards a more responsible media industry in the state.

The AEDMA also announced that it would be conducting regular workshops and training programs for media professionals to help them improve their skills and promote ethical journalism. The association expressed hope that these initiatives would lead to a more informed and responsible media industry in the state.