Skater Nani Sonam selected to represent India at Asian Games

ITANAGAR, 14 May: Skater Nani Sonam of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent the country at the 19th Asian Games, 2022. Sonam is among the four female roller skaters selected for the Games to be held in China, Arunachal Pradesh Skating Association president Tayuk Sonam informed.

The three other skaters are Urmila Padable (Maharashtra), Aadya Aditi (Delhi) and Dhruvi Lakhotia (Karnataka).

Sonam is the gold medal winner of the 60th National Roller-Skating Championship, 2022.

She missed a National Games medal by a whisker last year and finished fourth in the Games, which was held in Gujarat in October.