Woman arrested for husband’s murder

YACHULI, 15 May: The police here in Lower Subansiri district have arrested a woman, identified as Likha Rita, for allegedly murdering her husband, late Likha Epa, and severely injuring one Likha Yarin with a dao.

The arrest was made on 10 May, following an FIR lodged at the police station here on the same day. “The weapon of offence used in commission of the brutal murder has been seized,” the police informed in a release on Monday.

A case (u/s 326/307/302 IPC) has been registered at the police station here, and it has been “taken up by Yachuli PS OC T Uli,” the police said.