BJP welcomes stay order on Pul’s election

ITANAGAR, 15 May: The state BJP has welcomed the stay order issued by the Supreme Court in the matter of election of the party’s Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul, in the wake of the Gauhati High Court’s 25 April order declaring her election null and void.

“As a party, the BJP always reposes full faith in the judicial system of the country and expresses hope that Dasanglu Pul will get a fair judgment from the Supreme Court in the hearing scheduled for 6 September, 2023,” it stated in a release on Monday.

Along with other karyakartas, State BJP President Shri Biyuram Wahge, while appreciating the interim stay given by the Supreme Court, extends solidarity to Smt. Dasanglu Pul.