Fmr minister alleges mistreatment of detainees

ITANAGAR, 16 May: Former minister Bida Taku has alleged that the people arrested under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act during the recent 72-hour bandh are being treated harshly by the state government.

Briefing media persons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday, Taku claimed that he met some of the arrested individuals at the district jail in Jully and was told about harsh treatment meted out to them.

“Two individuals – Likha Rajnik and Raj Pao – were arrested after the bandh call was over. This is a clear misuse of the draconian APUA Act,” he said.

He also alleged that activist Sol Dodum, along with Tana Tamar, Taw Paul and members of Nari Shakti are being treated like hardcore criminals by the state government.

“We all know that bandh call is illegal, and none of us supports the bandh culture. But these people fought peacefully and had even appealed for peace while announcing the bandh. Treating them like terrorists is uncalled for and shows the arrogant attitude of the present BJP regime,” he added.

Further, Taku warned that if the 44 people arrested under the APUA Act are not released at the earliest, he would launch a “massive jail bharo andolan, with the support of the people of the state.”

Taku also alleged that most of the arrestees are being kept in different jails in the state and their family members have not been properly briefed about the cause of the arrests.

He further said that members of Nari Shakti, Pro-Dam Movement, Save Arunachal Youth Association, Arunachal Jan Kalyan Sangathan, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organi-sation, Indigenous Movement Against Corruption and Reformation, Aruna-chal Indigenous People Forum, All Arunachal Tribal Rural Panchayati Restoration Andolan Committee, Naharlagun Auto Union, Sol Dodum, Tana Tamar Tara and others have been detained.

Meanwhile, ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has clarified that all the arrested persons have been given access to their families.

“The families have met them and many are in the process of meeting them. No one has stopped them. It is absolutely incorrect to allege that we have denied them access,” he said.

The DC claimed that Likha Rajnik and Raj Pao were arrested “as they were involved in a violent act outside the Naharlagun police station and vandalised the gate on the 9th of this month.”

Altogether 44 people from various parts of the state have been booked under the APUA Act, 2014, he said. The state police have claimed that the arrests were made based on credible evidence.

“We have evidence of the involvement of these people in the bandh, and also in unlawful activities. We are still looking for some and will arrest all those who were involved in the bandh,” said a senior police officer.

In another development, Tana Tamar, one of the bandh callers, who is currently lodged in the Pasighat jail, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Informing this, Tamar’s advocate Reken Ingo said that he has written to the ICR district magistrate to ensure that the detainees’ health does not suffer.

“Tana Tamar has tested Covid-19 positive. As such, his health is deteriorating and needs intensive care as soon as possible. Moreover, his stay in the present place is vulnerable for the other inmates, as well as the jail authority,” Ingo wrote in the letter.

He urged the DC to “initiate action as per Covid-19 protocols to avoid further spread of Covid-19, as well as wellbeing of the detainee.”