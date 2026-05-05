KIMIN, 4 May: The office of the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) here in Papum Pare district has announced traffic regulation on the Kimin-Potin road in view of ongoing upgradation works being carried out under Project Arunank.

According to an advisory issued on Monday, vehicular movement will be regulated to ensure public safety and facilitate timely completion of the project, especially considering the limited working season due to the monsoon.

As per the schedule, movement of vehicles on the stretch will be allowed from 7 am to 8:30 am, 1pm to 2:30 pm, and from 5 pm to 5 am (next day).

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, magistrates, and VIP/VVIP movement, will be exempted from the restrictions.

Kimin ADC Ocean Gao has urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and extend full cooperation.

For emergencies, officials may be contacted at the following numbers:

Kuldeep Singh (AE, civil): 94110 420413/9797621698

Bijay Kumar (JE, civil): 70617 03938. (DIPR)