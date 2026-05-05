[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 4 May: A sex racket that was rampant in a resort here in Lower Dibang Valley district was busted by the district police in a raid conducted on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the police had been receiving information regarding prostitution in a resort in Meka here. OC T Uli, who led the raid, informed, “We had earlier acted on complaints but failed to find anything. On the night of 3 May, we conducted a raid following information from reliable sources, and the sex workers and their clients were caught red-handed. In the operation, a total of four female sex workers were rescued and brought to the Roing PS. The resort manager and a few customers were also taken into custody, and the resort owner was also taken for further enquiry.

“While the sex workers were brought in from Assam (Tinsukia area), the customers are mostly locals,” the OC said.

As per reports, the resort was newly opened and was operational only for the past 3-4 months. The accused, who is said to be the pimp, was running the resort without any proper documents required for running a resort. Reportedly, she is a habitual offender and has a history of pimping/prostitution.

OC Uli said, “A proper case has been registered and the higher authority has been informed. It is an appeal to all that if such, or any, illegal activities are suspected to be occurring near you, the police should be informed. In such cases, it is mostly seen that young girls that are drug addicts resort to prostitution to meet their drug needs. Drugs and AIDS are rapidly growing. The community and the police department should come together to fight against these menaces. Prostitution is an indirect result of drugs.”

“We first feared that our young local girls must be involved. Fortunately, no local girls were found to be involved. All the rescued girls were adults and were lured by the accused in exchange of money. They were handed over to their parents today,” he added.

LDV SP Ringu Ngupok said, “It is an appeal to everyone, especially the youths, to not get involved in such illegal activities. Being involved in such activities will not only tarnish one’s image and ruin their career/future, but will also pose serious threat to their health as it has full potential of spreading life threatening diseases. Additionally, one will also have to face legal actions someday or the other if they are associated with such illegal activities. Instead,information regarding such activities should be shared with the police for early action.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mama Natung in a social media post praised the police team led by Ringu Ngupok for the raid and the subsequent rescue of four women.

“Our government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards social evils and illegal activities,” he said.

Natung said, “The establishment was found to be operating illegally without a licence. Both the owner and manager have been detained, and a case has been registered to ensure the law takes its strictest course.”

Lauding the police for their swift action, he said that the government remains committed to keeping Arunachal safe and will continue to crack down on those who exploit others for profit. ( with PTI input)