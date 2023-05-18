TCS-WW seeks justice for attack victim

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 17 May: Tagin Cultural Society, Women Wing (TCS-WW) sought the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW)’s help in giving justice to a 22-year-old woman, who was inflicted grievous injury, allegedly by one Techi Tai.

Terming the incident as barbaric and inhumane, TCS-WW appealed to the law enforcing authority to give exemplary punishment to the alleged accused under appropriate section(s) of the law.

A team of the TCS (WW) on Tuesday visited the Women Police Station in Itanagar and appealed to the police to not grant bail to the alleged accused.

The mother of the victim had filed an FIR at Itanagar Women Police Station on 5 May, stating that “one Techi Tai had brutally attacked and inflicted grievous injury to her daughter while keeping her in illegal confinement on 4 May.” The woman later managed to escape and was admitted to TRIHMS, Naharlagun for treatment.

The police after registering the FIR under sections 326, 509 and 506 of the IPC, arrested the alleged accused and took him to custody.