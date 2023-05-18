Be humble while dealing with public, DC to admin officers

YUPIA, 17 May: Newly posted Papum Pare deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu has suggested the administrative officers of the district to be humble and polite while dealing with public. He urged them to give extra time in the larger interest of the public services.

Addressing a coordination meeting with all the administrative officers of the district at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday, the DC exhorted them “to help the government in confidence building by delivering quality public services.”

During the meeting, Cheechung took note of the status of general administration in all the circles of the district, their challenges and grievances and sought suggestions for their improvement for better administration.

Border magistrates of Tarasso, Gumto and Kakoi apprised the DC of the porous boundaries between Assam and Arunachal and challenges in their management. They also appraised DC of the joint initiatives taken up by both Arunachal and Assam governments to bring in permanent solution to this contentious issue.

Further, they expressed their grievances of not being provided with good vehicles despite being posted in sensitive areas and requested DC for help.

Gumto CO Taya Yullu expressed her concerns over incidences of illegal activities like supply of drugs and narcotics, infiltration of outsiders without Inner Line Permit (ILP) through Gumto.

Doimukh SDO Tana Yaho apprised the DC about the illegal encroachment of government lands and quarters and suggested him to utilize remaining government lands for the construction of SDO and CO quarters.

Parang CO Hibu Akha, Yupia Hq ADC Tabang Bodung, Sagalee ADC Toko Audil, Kimin ADC Bekir Nyorak and Balijan ADC Marchina Boria also spoke on various relevant issues. (DIPRO)