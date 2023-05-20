Govt puts PAJSC’s Techi Puru under suspension

ITANAGAR, 19 May: Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) chairman Tech Puri, who is also a junior engineer, attached to PWD Capital Division-B, has been placed under suspension with effect from 17 May for his alleged involvement in unlawful activities, the PWD coordination SE, the disciplinary authority, said in an order.

The PAJSC has been spearheading the movement against the paper leak scam of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Puru, against whom the police have registered a case under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA), 2014 during the recent 72-hour bandh, had on Thursday alleged that his family is being targeted, and that the police are raiding his house in his absence and traumatising his children in particular.

The PWD order stated that the Itanagar Capital Region district magistrate had ordered that the official be kept under “preventive police detention” with effect from 10 May for his alleged involvement with others in “unlawful activities by conducting bandh call(s) and for his association with the activities which were already declared illegal and prohibited under law for social peace, order and tranquillity.”