[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 18 May: The Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS) here in Lower Dibang Valley district has conveyed sincere condolences to the bereaved family of former minister, late CT Mein.

Describing Mein as one of the most prominent leaders of the state, the IMCLS said that “he will always be remembered as a visionary leader who always stood for the community and region,” and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.