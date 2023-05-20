Submergence tolerant rice demonstrated

NAMSAI, 19 May: The Namsai KVK on Thursday demonstrated submergence tolerant rice variety Swarna Sub-I in the NICRA (National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture) villages in the district, under the guidance of KVK scientists Drs Madhumita Sonowal Bora, Debasis Sasmal and Binod Dutta Borah, and senior research fellow Nancy Munglang.

“In Namsai district, due to erratic rainfall, flashfloods occur in some parts of the district. In July 2022, local Khamti Lahi rice seedlings died in nursery beds during a flashflood triggered by heavy rainfall. However, Swarna Sub-I rice can survive flashfloods in Mengkang Khamti village,” the KVK informed in a release.

“Application of urea after drying of water from nursery bed and new leaves and tillers emerge after 6-7 days. The transplanting is delayed by 4-5 days, and gives higher yield, compared to the local variety,” it added.